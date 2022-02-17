Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Donates N2 Million to Atlanta 96 Gold Medalist Turned Taxi Driver

17 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

<i>The football star has a long history of kind deeds having previously made similar donations.</sub>

A member of the Atlanta '96 Olympics Gold medal-winning Dream Team, Kingsley Obiekwu, who recently opened up on his financial struggles has received a kind donation of N2 million from Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa.

Though Musa did not publicly announce the donation or post it on his social media pages, close associates of the former CSKA Moscow forward confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Musa also liked one of the posts where his latest kind gesture was shared

The post read: Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has donated N2 million to support 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist, Kingsley Obiekwu.

Obiekwu was reported to be working as a driver in Enugu.

Obiekwu has confirmed the alert & cash support from Musa.

Musa assisted the former defender who recently revealed that he uses his only car for commercial transport to sustain his family.

Obiekwu, Member of the Order of Niger (MON), revealed his predicaments in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Awka.

The towering defender who aside from playing for Enugu Rangers and Udoji United also featured in the Dutch League for Go Ahead Eagles said he went into the transport business to sustain his family.

The 47-year old former defender fondly referred to as Shagari in his playing days said things had not been rosy since he returned to Nigeria in 2008, in spite of his contributions to the development of Nigeria's football.

According to Obiekwu, who now coaches INGAS FC, Enugu, he has to combine the coaching job with the commercial transport business to make ends meet.

He also stated that being owed over N6 million cumulatively by his former employees had also made things difficult for him.

"Yes, I am a commercial transporter; there is nothing to hide about it. Man has to do what is legal to pay his family bills.

"I have four children at Enugu State University of Technology and my last child is in primary five," he said in the NAN interview.

Not the first time

Musa has a long history of kindness having previously made similar donations and also offered scholarships and other forms of help to alleviate the suffering of the needy

The Super Eagles captain was in the news a few weeks back when he made another donation to the building of a mosque in Garoua during the recent Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Cameroon.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X