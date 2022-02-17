Ethiopia: Doctors for Ethiopia Call for Health Facilities Restoration

Doctors for Ethiopia has called on Ethiopians, friends of Ethiopia all concerned to restore health facilities wrecked by terrorist TPLF through a coordinated and well organized manner.

The Destruction of Health Facilities throughout Ethiopia hurts everyone and must be condemned by the international community, too. Ethiopian must unite, stay focused and help mothers, children, the elderly and bed ridden ones, stated Doctors for Ethiopia.

"Since TPLF destroyed blood banks, newborn incubators, vaccines and medications and mothers and children in particular are still suffering, and even dying as a result, Ethiopians should come together and help the needy. The work was already commenced and has to be well consolidated."

Meanwhile, in his twitter page, Getty Images Photographer Jemal Counttess said that bed frames set in a hospital room at the Haik Health Center which were damaged by artillery fire during the 2021 invasion as seen on January 12, 2022 in Haik, Ethiopia. Hospital staff say the TPLF began shelling Haik when they were outside the city prior to their 2021 occupation.

"Close to 3,000 health facilities, including 46 hospitals, have been destroyed due to the Northern Ethiopia conflict. Additional hospitals in active conflict areas, including Tigray, are awaiting official assessment. Most of the damaged hospitals cannot provide any healthcare service.