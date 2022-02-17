Ethiopia: EHRC Says H.R.6600 Wrong Tool to Human Right Violations

The proposed H.R.6600 bill, which facilitates the U.S. unjustified intervention in Ethiopia's conflict, is not the right tool to bring sustainable solutions to address human rights violations in the latter, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said.

Approached by the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), EHRC Chief Commissioner Daniel Bekele (PhD) stated that the H.R.6600 will not play any constructive role to address human rights violations in Ethiopia. Economic, political and military sanctions will have counterproductive outcomes and have a potential to destabilize the sanctioned nation rather than restoring peace and stability.

Noting some progress witnessed in Ethiopia in human right protection, Daniel indicated that the presence of human right violations in the past two and three years is undeniable. "In fact, there are complicated human right problems that generate from the political conflicts, but such a kind of human right violations should be addressed by human right institutions in Ethiopia not by other countries."

"There are no conditions that allow Westerns to manage and administer human rights violation in Ethiopia by enforcing law and imposing sanction," he said, adding that H.R.6600 is a very questionable resolution ascribing it from the point of human right. A certain country's human rights matter is the sole responsibility of its government, its people and pertinent human rights bodies and not third parties. Hence, H.R.6600 resolution is not the correct approach regarding Ethiopia.

Economic or political sanctions that have been imposed on Ethiopia under the guise of human rights abuses or political reasons are not right and cannot address crises. Also, imposed sanctions badly affect those children and women who are victims of the cases. Hence, approaches and imposed sanctions followed by third parties are unnecessary and lack logical ways to solve problems.

The chief commissioner called on international human right institutions to work with the Ethiopian counterparts to address the problems rather than imposing unfit and unnecessary sanctions. Countries and institutions which are concerned about human right violation have to work and support relevant actors and institutions here in Ethiopia because there are opportunities to solve the problems in this manner.

EHRC has recommended all conflict parties to adhere to recommendations that were issued by the investigation it conducted together with the UNOCHA. The government of Ethiopia has done commendable activities in accordance with the recommendations to rehabilitate and rebuild war victim people and areas, Daniel remarked.

It was learned that the EHRC has carried out an investigation into the alleged human rights violations that were committed in the Amhara and Afar states following the federal government's unilateral cease-fire.