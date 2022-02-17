Ethiopia: Afar Mother Gives Birth Day After Fleeing Militant TPLF

Right after the terrorist TPLF forces were expelled from the Afar State, Halima Mohammed, a mother, and her neighbors turned their face to pursue their daily lives without fear and have made every attempts to restore what had been damaged by the dissidents.

Unfortunately, the group's fresh attack on mid-night, which was backed by heavy artillery, posed a great threat on the wellbeing of the local community. Halima, pregnant by the time, recalled that she was so terrified and decided to leave her home along with her two-year-old daughter.

Holding her daughter, she ran during the midnight and spent the night horrified. The next morning, she and her few neighbors started their journey. Given the intense sunlight, they had to rest under a tree. The long walk they traveled coupled with the sunny weather, made her feel sleepy and soon after she felt pressure around her belly.

Halima's neighbors, who understood that she was about to deliver a baby, took off their clothes so that the latter could lie down. After a few terrifying moments, she gave birth to her baby. Even under those distressing situations, the peaceful delivery of a new baby gave a great relief for Halima's neighbors.

Since the rebel group was near the area, Halima and her neighbors had to continue their journey. After about four tiresome days, they found a shelter in Afdera, a locality in the Afar State.

Let alone giving birth on the street without assistance from a professional, the experience in the health institution is even frightening. "I thank the creator that I made it safely though my wound still hurts as the TPLF group is in our village.

"Though I was able to get here, I don't know the whereabouts of my husband and children. Even if our house might not be damaged, it would be looted. I just wish that the creator would punish them for what they did," she stressed.

Killing and torturing people is what the TPLF has been doing routinely and the rebellious group looted whatever they got. "I have never seen anything like this in my entire life. This is why we should get rid of them. Even though I survived and was able to give birth, there are plenty of women and mothers that were not lucky enough."

BY BETELHEM BEDLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 16 FEBRUARY 2022