Zimbabwe: Liberation Hero Manzini Buried

Liberation war hero, Cde Gladman Sithole Manzini, who died on February 10 at Marondera Hospital after a long illness, was laid to rest at the Mashonaland East Provincial Heroes Acre yesterday.

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to the illustrious hero, who was known as "Jehovha Musununguri" during the war of liberation.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Provincial Secretary for Devolution in Mashonaland East Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province Aplonia Munzverengwi said she learnt with sadness the passing on of the liberation war hero.

"It is with great sorrow and sadness that we once again assemble here to bury another gallant and illustrious son of the soil, Cde Gladman Sithole Manzini, a true hero who distinguished himself in liberating our country," she said.

Cde Sithole was born on July 20, 1952 in Chipinge district and did his primary education at Lazyhook School in Chipinge, where he obtained his Standard 3 qualifications.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1975 in Mozambique and stayed at Machazi and Chabawawa bases.

Cde Sithole later went for military training at Nachingwea in Tanzania in 1976.

After training, he was deployed in Manicaland in 1977.

In 1981, he joined the Zimbabwe National Army and was demobilised in 1983.

Minister Munzverengwi said Cde Sithole's zeal for the socio-economic independence of Zimbabweans saw him being actively involved in the Land Reform Programme.

"He was carrying out farming operations, the people of Mashonaland East and indeed all Zimbabweans shall greatly miss the gallant son of the soil," she said.

"The void that he left shall be difficult to fill. We should, however, find solace in the independence that he and many others helped to bring to our beloved country."

Cde Sithole's brother, Mr Abraham Mhonde, said the family was in pain due to the loss and thanked Government for according his brother hero status.

He said it was an honour to have his brother buried at the Provincial Heroes Acre.

Mr Mhonde said his brother was a humble, loving and a hard-working man who had his country and family at heart at all times.

Cde Sithole is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and a great grandchild.