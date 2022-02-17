Kenya: Chinhoi Claims Safari Tour Golf Series in Kenya

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer Robson Chinhoi claimed the eighth and final leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour Golf series, sponsored by KCB Bank, after he maintained his lead at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.

Chinhoi beat Nyali Golf and Country Club's Daniel Nduva by four shots to claim the eighth and final leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour Golf series at par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Chinhoi will together with Visitor Mapwanya represent the country in this year's European Tour co-sanctioned Magical Kenya Open after they maintained their Road to Kenya order of merit positions.

The Magical Kenya Open will be held from March 3-6 at the same course, Muthaiga Golf Course, which has become Chinhoi's favourite hunting ground.

Going into yesterday's round, the in-form Zimbabwean had a three-shot lead ahead of Nduva which he further extended by a single shot. The Mutare-born Chinhoi managed to win his first tournament at Vet Lab last year, missed the Uganda Open, but back to Kenya, he won the Limuru leg, Karen, and finally the last one at Muthaiga. Chinhoi, who led from day one, fired an eight-iron approach shot to about 10-feet at the 18th hole where he eventually rolled in an eagle putt, to complete the day with two under par 69 which gave him an all rounds total of 15 under par 269 for his third back-to-back victory and his fourth title this season.

Speaking to the Nation newspaper in Nairobi yesterday, Chinhoi said his game has been good and is now looking forward to the Magical Kenya Open.

"My game has been very good the whole of this season and I am more than ready for the Magical Kenya Open. For today's round, I was on the right path and knew right from the first round that I had a chance to win this one, though I made some few mistakes which saw me drop two shots at the 14th, and three bogeys elsewhere," said Chinhoi.

"I am going to work on my short game before the Magical Kenya Open. I believe this time around, I will go past the first two rounds," he added. For his troubles, Chinhoi walked home with Sh443 333. Nduva, who has been playing in the Sunshine Tour, appeared set to turn the tables on Chinhoi but made three bogeys at the front nine's fourth, eighth and ninth after making a birdie at the second and an eagle elsewhere.

He made two birdies at the 15th and 17th where he drove to the centre of the green. Nduva, however, tried to play a cut on his eight-iron approach shot at the 18th, where he however hit straight to the right bush. He chipped out and fired to the green but missed his putt for a par to drop a crucial shot, which left him on one under par 70 and a total of 11 under par 273.

"I thought of playing a nine-iron, which was actually the right club but changed my mind and played eight and it was that confusion which resulted in me trying to play a cut that did not come out well," he said.

Nduva added: "I am happy with my performance and I wish the organisers of the Magical Kenya Open can give me a wildcard since I was not able to play in the rest of the Safari Tour events. I was completing my studies and had to play a few Sunshine Tour events," Senior pro Dismas Indiza, also with a 25-footer eagle putt at the 18th, finished in third place on 10 under par total of 274 after an impressive five under par 66.

"I gave it my best though the first two rounds were not as good as I would have wanted. You need a strong start in order to be able to attack for the top," said Indiza.

For their troubles, Chinhoi walked home with Sh443 333 -- including bonus money of Sh83 333 for under-par rounds scored -- whereas Nduva earned Sh306 667. Meanwhile, Benjamin Follet-Smith will be the only Zimbabwean in the 2022 Cape Town Open which tees off this morning at South Africa's oldest and most prestigious Royal Cape Golf Club. Follet-Smith will tee off in the back nine at 10:50am along with Jens Dantorp and Loius de Jagerat at the course which is at Cape Town's Table Mountain Range.

Leader board:

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 64, 66, 70, 69=269

Daniel Nduva 65, 72, 66, 70= 273

Dismas Indiza 70, 71, 67, 66= 274

Ronald Rugumayo (Ug) 69, 68, 73, 66= 276

Jeff Kubwa 73, 66, 71, 70= 280

Paul Chidale (Maw) 66, 70, 75, 69=280

Samuel Njoroge 72, 67, 71, 71= 281

John Wangai 72, 71, 69, 69= 281

Justus Madoya 68, 74, 70, 69= 281.