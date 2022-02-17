Liberia: The Big Day - As President Weah Officially Declares It Open

Monrovia — Today, February 14, will go down in the history of Liberal, and even in Wikipedia as the official day Liberian President, George M.Weah officially declared the Bicentennial celebration open. The day which brings Liberians and friends of Liberia from all walks of life together.

To grace the celebration, the Present of Gambia, Adama Barrow and other head of states are expected to be in attendance today.

But ahead of that, he made an official speech in which he challenged Liberians to not only reflect on what has been achieved, but also on what can still be achieved in the future.

"Today we celebrate 200 years since we commenced the journey to become a sovereign state, eventually becoming the first African country to be established as an independent Nation. Such a momentous occasion should give us pause to reflect on where and how far we have come as a people, and to give thanks and appreciation to the Almighty God for his Goodness and Mercy in bringing us thus far as one United and Peaceful Nation," he said in his message.

Freed slaves from America from one American Non-governmental Organization, American Colonization Society (ACS) settled in Liberia in 1822 in search of a home. Prior to settling in Liberia, they made two stops to Nigeria and Sierra Leone, but realized that many of them died; hence their departure to Liberia. So, when they arrived in Liberia, the place was seen as safe.

"As we retrospect these first two hundred years, we cannot help but wonder what motivated our forebears to break the chains of bondage and slavery and brave the dangers of a long and perilous ocean crossing to land on these shores. I believe that they were in search of a Land of Liberty and Freedom, which would serve as a home and safe haven for all its citizens, regardless of tribes or creed or religion, where they could exercise and enjoy their inherent and inalienable human rights without hindrance or molestation," he said.

I believe that wherever their souls line today in peaceful repose, they can look down on Liberia with pride and satisfaction, seeing that their dreams have not only been realized but sustained.

He added, "Let me invite you to join me in looking beyond the Bicentennial, into a new world of science and technology, into a new world of globalization, into a new world where liberty, equality, stability, justice, peace, and prosperity under the rule of law are guaranteed for all our citizens."

"Let us look beyond the Bicentennial to a new world where equal opportunities will exist for all our citizens to achieve political, social, moral, religious, and cultural advancement. Permit me to extend my thanks and appreciation to the Liberia Council of Churches, and to the Christian Community at large, which have encouraged all churches and ministries in Liberia to overwhelming support and participate in this historic event. Beyond the Bicentennial, I envisage a new Liberia with basic social services for all, and with opportunities to enhance road connectivity, educational programs, adequate health care delivery, and the creation of a national platform where all Liberians will live in peaceful co-existence with one another, in an atmosphere that fosters national unity and reconciliation."

He added, "As we reflect on the bountiful blessings of peace and stability which we enjoy today in our country, let us continue to collectively work together to maintain the peace and do everything within our powers to nurture and keep alive the spirit of oneness, kindness, forgiveness, and love for each other and for our common patrimony Liberia."