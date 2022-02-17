Liberia: U.S., Liberian Governments Sign U.S.$55 Million Health Partnership Agreement

The United States and the Liberian Government on Monday Feb. 14 signed a US$55 Million Health Partnership Agreement to rollover for the next five years.

The agreement was signed after the U.S. Head of Delegation to Liberia's Bicentennial Celebration Ms. Dana Banks, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Africa at the National Security Council, met with Liberian President Weah and Ministers of Health and Foreign Affairs to commemorate the longstanding partnership between the United States Government and the Government of Liberia.

Known as the Health Partnership, the agreement demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to strengthening health systems; combatting malaria; advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights; maternal, neonatal, and child health; and accelerating efforts towards universal health coverage.

"Together, we seek to stimulate Government of Liberia health systems and improve maternal, newborn and child health, family planning and reproductive health, and malaria service delivery; improve the quality of health services at the point of care; increase institutional access to water, sanitation and hygiene; and decentralize health governance for marginalized rural populations in focus counties," Ms. Banks added.

The Health Partnership also supports the Government of Liberia's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (2018-2023).