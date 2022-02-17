Liberia: "Ensure That We Are Not Left Behind" - Ex-President Sirleaf

Former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has cautioned the Government of Liberia and Liberians, in general, to use the National Bicentennial celebration to sit and reflect on the journey and history of Liberia in order to ensure that they are not left behind in terms of development and opportunities.

Making a special remark Monday, 14 February 2022 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville during the official lunch of the National Bicentennial, Mrs. Johnson - Sirleaf said if Liberians can sit and reflect, she believes it will help the country on the path of inclusive development and unity.

"If we can sit and reflect, I think we can find our way to see how we might ensure that we are not left behind. The path of ... joyful celebration of the next few days are over, we will have an opportunity as a nation with groups of all persuading - executive, political, business, religion, young men and women, to sit and deeply reflect on the state of our nation, and historical journey and our bright future',' Mrs. Johnson - Sirleaf noted.

According to the first female African President, reflecting on the country's history and its progress will strengthen its capacity as a country and people to do more in every sector.

"It's often said that historically, Liberia has been short-changed by the United States of America, but we also recognize that in the many years of our journey of success and tragedy," she said, referring to Liberia's historical ally.

She continued that the United States has been a partner of Liberia for too long, saying Liberians want to recognize that the partnership has provided them the opportunity for development.

Thousands of Liberians and other foreign diplomats coverage at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex to celebrate the National Bicentennial launch which marks Liberia's 200 years of existence as a country.

The first batch of freed black slaves from the United States landed here in 1822, marking the foundation of a country now called Liberia.

During the program, Liberians from all walks of life displayed their cultural heritage through dances, food and clothing which attracted deep admiration from foreign guests at the program.