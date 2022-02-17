Liberia - Fight Discrimination, Hatred

President George Manneh Weah has called on citizens home and abroad to fight against discrimination, intolerance, impatience, hatred and malice, noting that these are the negative vices that distract Liberians' higher purpose of oneness.

At the official launch of Liberia's Bicentennial in Paynesville Monday, 14 February 2022, President Weah said because there is so much more that unites Liberians than that which may tend to divide them, they must celebrate the complexity of their rich diversity, live in peace, unity and harmony as their brother's and sister's keepers.

Current and past Liberian officials including former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, foreign guests including U.S. delegations, members of the Consular and Diplomatic Corps to Liberia, among others, attended the program held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Montserrado County.

The year-long Bicentennial was kicked off on 7 January this year at the Historic Providence Island that lies between Monrovia and Bushrod where the first batch of freed black slaves from the United States landed in 1822 following a rough journey.

President Weah used the Bicentennial official launch to rally all Liberians to do all they can to keep the country safe for themselves and for foreign residents and visitors, no matter what differences exist among the citizenry.

"Whatever our differences, we are Liberians first. As Liberia is the only country that we have, we must do all in our powers to keep it safe," he said Monday.

Mr. Weah pleaded with Liberians to think beyond the bicentennial about the generation that will succeed them as they embark upon a journey for the next 200 years.

He said Liberians should think about how they can pave the way so that the future can be brighter and to enhance growth and development for posterity and create greater opportunities for them as well.

Beyond the bicentennial celebration, he challenged Liberians to think about those things that they can do to ensure that the country is better placed when they leave than they met it.

He suggested that the answer to this question must include, but is not limited to addressing Climate Change by joining the rest of the world to save the planet, and to fix the problem of rural-urban migration because Monrovia is already overcrowded.

He noted that the overcrowding of Monrovia has led to the lack of adequate housing, sanitation, health and educational facilities, among others.