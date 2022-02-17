Liberia: President Weah Urges Fight Against Illicit Drugs

15 February 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

President George Weah has called on all Liberians in and out of the country to join the fight against illicit drug and substance abuse.

Delivering a speech at the official launch of the National Bicentennial in Paynesville Monday, 14 February 2022, President Weah said whenever he reflects on the issue of disadvantaged youth, he feels disappointed as president of Liberia.

"I see it to be very much disappointing, the way in which the young people of the country are engaging into drugs at an early age," President Weah lamented.

Liberia is seeing a growing population of young people that are engaged in the use of harmful substances and narcotics, with most of them abandoning their homes to sleep in ghettos, cemeteries, and in other makeshift structures.

A lot of them have become threats to national security, evident by a recent tragedy the country endured when a group of disadvantaged youths who are also known here as zogoes, invaded a Church crusade, leading to the deaths of 31 victims and wounding several others.

There are also continuous attacks against other peaceful citizens that are carried out in the streets almost every day by these drug addicts, sometimes for money, cell phones or other valuables.

But President Weah suggested that in order to save the present population of young people and the future generation of the country from self-destruction, a very serious decision needs to be taken, adding that the problem of disadvantaged youth and their disdainful attitude currently in the country cannot be ignored.

He said the issue of illicit substance abuse is evolving gradually on a daily basis and must be tackled head-on now by all officials and citizens of the state.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X