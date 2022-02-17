Liberia, America Sign U.S.$55 Million Health Partnership Agreement

U.S. delegation arriving in Monrovia for Bicentennial Celebrations of the Republic of Liberia.

Monrovia — The United States Head of Delegation to the Bicentennial Celebration, Dana Banks, has signed a US$55 million Health Partnership with the Government of Liberia.

Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah signed on behalf of the Government of Liberia.

Ms. Banks is also a Special Assistant to U.S. President Joe Biden and the Senior Director for Africa at the National Security Council.

The launch of the bilateral agreement is intended to improve the health of Liberians for the next five years.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, the Health Partnership demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to strengthening health systems; combatting malaria; advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights; maternal, neonatal, and child health; and accelerating efforts towards universal health coverage.

"Together, we seek to stimulate Government of Liberia health systems and improve maternal, newborn and child health, family planning and reproductive health, and malaria service delivery; improve the quality of health services at the point of care; increase institutional access to water, sanitation and hygiene; and decentralize health governance for marginalized rural populations in focus counties. The Health Partnership also supports the Government of Liberia's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (2018-2023)," the Embassy stated.

Ms. Banks on Monday met with President Weah and Ministers of Health and Foreign Affairs to commemorate the longstanding partnership between the United States Government and the Government of Liberia.