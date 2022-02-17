Liberia Celebrates Its Bicentenary and Ties to the U.S. With Celebrations in Monrovia

Monrovia — Liberia has marked its "year of return" and bicentennial anniversary of the return of free black slaves from the United States to Liberia with ceremonies attended by foreign dignitaries in and around the capital, Monrovia.

At the packed event held at Samuel K. Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, President George Weah stressed the need for genuine unity, reconciliation and coexistence among Liberians.

"In fostering genuine national unity and reconciliation, we must let go of the past, embrace the presence within the context of our diversity," said Weah during the event.

The arrival of the free slaves from America on 7 January, 1822, led to the establishment of the city of Monrovia and, in 1847, the Republic of Liberia said Bill Allen, head of the history department at the state run-University of Liberia.

"Today, the United States and Liberia are two of the oldest continuous republics in the world and share a unique history paired with common democratic values," said Allen.

Challenges ahead

Weah named climate change, rural-to-urban migration as well as the influx of disadvantaged youths as issues undermining the country's progress, but US representatives at the ceremonies honed in on the worrisome increase in corruption in Liberia.

"Liberia has a host of anti-corruption institutions... the truth is the government fails to adequately fund them," said Dana Banks, special assistant to United States President Joe Biden.

"Too many of Liberia's leaders have chosen their own personal short-term gains over the long-term benefits of their country," said Banks, who is also the senior director for Africa on the National Security Council.

While it is true that the US remains a dedicated partner to Liberia, only Liberians can tackle corruption, fight for accountability, transparency and move the country forward, she added.

Despite the challenges, she said, the US appreciates Liberia's rich cultural heritage, and their maintenance of peace and stability following two brutal civil wars that spanned 14 years.

"You have made progress on empowering the free press... you have taken steps to combat human trafficking ... you are now contributing to peacekeeping mission to Mali, that is remarkable," said Banks, to applause from the audience.

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf said she hoped the Weah-led government will have more conversations with different groups to ensure they are not left behind.

It was perhaps that thought that upset some Liberians, who believe that the government should be doing more to better their lives.

"I do not support this Bicentennial celebration! Tell me what are we celebrating?" asked Karishma Pelham Raad, a government supporter who is angry that a large amount of state money was used for the celebration.

"People are still living like slaves in their own country; there's no sanitation or healthcare, there's rape, poverty, education is poor, we have no stable electricity, no water, yet we used huge resources to celebrate this bicentennial," she told RFI in Monrovia.

Despite her criticism, Alexander Topoe, another Weah supporter, disagrees and said there is much more to be appreciative of as a country.

"I think we need a bigger celebration than this because we are no longer in slavery, look at our rich culture heritage, our tourism industry and uniqueness of as is something exciting," he told RFI.

But Pelham Raad insists the tourism sector cannot boom in the midst of the looming fragile security situation in the country.

Liberia will be celebrating its 200 year anniversary as the "Land of Return" with celebrations and commemorations around the country until the end of 2022.