U.S. delegation arriving in Monrovia for Bicentennial Celebrations of the Republic of Liberia.

A STATEMENT OF THANKS AND APPRECIATION

February 15, 2022

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen:

I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all Liberians for the successful launch of the Bicentennial celebration on Monday, February 14 to commemorate 200 years of our existence as a nation.

Our collective determination to celebrate two centuries of shared history, despite our diversity, shows our strength of purpose as a nation.

We must now use the enthusiasm of the occasion as a launchpad to reset our development drive.

I am thankful to His Excellency Julius Madaa Bio, President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Faure Gnassingbe, President of Togo, His Excellency Mohamed Bazoum President of Niger, His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria, and all those representing their governments and institutions for coming to celebrate with Liberia. We remain thankful for the strong partnership and enduring support we continue to receive from our friends and neighbors.

My appreciation also goes to His Excellency Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States for sending a high-level American delegation to participate in the ceremonies, in which the U.S. has as much stake as Liberia. Let me also thank the government and people of the United States for the 55 million United States dollars grant support to our health sector.

It is our hope that this Bicentennial will rekindle and solidify our bond of friendship, as we build on our shared values of good governance and democracy.

Let me also commend First Lady Clar Marie Weah, who has been my pillar of support, and whose wise counsel I value immensely.

Thanks too to Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, a staunch political ally and partner in the quest to rebuild Liberia.

The National Legislature played a very pivotal role in the lead-up to Monday's ceremony; supporting the national agenda as they passed related bills for the smooth organization of the event and for their support for the first phase of the renovation and restoration of the Executive Mansion.

It will be remiss of me therefore not to appreciate them, as much as we appreciate the National Steering Committee for the wonderful planning and execution of the launch.

I am hoping we can use the significance of the day as a turning point in our development drive.

I call on the opposition leaders to join me in this effort. In spite of our different political persuasions, we can work together in the national interest. I am thankful they heeded our invitation and attended yesterday's ceremony. This demonstrates that Liberians can work together in spite of our individual leanings.

Once again, thanks to everyone who made the launch a grand success. To the religious and business communities, student groups and all those who formed part of the occasion.

In Union Strong, Success is Sure!

God Bless Liberia.

I THANK YOU.

H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, Sr.

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA