Liberia: President Weah Shuns Political Division, Calls for Unity Among Liberians

Monrovia — President George M. Wesh has called on citizens home and abroad to rally and unite to a new world of globalization, not permitting politics to divide their country.

The Liberian leader pointed out that citizens should look beyond the celebration of the nation's bicentennial to a new world where equal opportunities will exist for all of the citizens to achieve political, social, moral, religious and cultural advancement.

The Liberian Leader urged Liberians to glance beyond the bicentennial, into a new world of science and technology, as well as a new world of globalization and a new world where liberty, equality, stability, justice, peace and prosperity under the rule of law are guaranteed for citizens.

Pres. Weah made the statement on Sunday at the ground of the Executive Mansion at the occasion marking the souvenir program of the National Thanksgiving and Intercession Service In observance of 200 years of existence of the Nation and state of the Republic of Liberia, under the Theme: "Lord We are great."

He added that his administration has envisage a new Liberia with basic social services for all and with opportunities to enhance road connectivity, educational programs adequate health care delivery, and the creation of a national platform where all Liberian will live in peaceful co-existence with one another, in an atmosphere that fosters national unity and reconciliation.

Dr. Weah emphasized that as the founding fathers of Liberia break the chains of bondage, slavery and brave the dangers of a long and perilous ocean crossing to the land on these shores, they were in search of a land of liberty and freedom which would serve as a home and safe haven for all citizens, regardless of tribes, creed or religious where they could exercise and enjoy their inherent and inalienable human rights without hindrance or molestation.

"Today we celebrate 200 years since we commence the journey to become a sovereign state eventually becoming the first African country to be established as independent Nation, such momentous occasion should give us pause to reflect on where and how far we have come as a people and to give thanks and appreciation to the Almighty God for his goodness and mercy in bringing us thus far as one united and peaceful Nation," President Weah noted.

"Therefore, my fellow citizens, as we commemorate this great national milestone, let me challenge each of us to reflect on not only what has been achieved thus far, but also on what can still be achieved in the future," he said.

Pres. Weah, however, cautioned Liberian to reflect on the bountiful blessing of peace and stability which they enjoy today, stressing that they should continue to collectively work together to maintain the peace and do everything within their individual powers to nurture and keep alive the spirit of oneness kindness, forgiveness and love for each other and for "our common patrimony Liberia."