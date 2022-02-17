Liberia: President Weah to Officially Launch Bicentennial Celebrations Today as President Biden Sends Delegation

Monrovia — President George Weah will today officially launch the year-long celebration of the Bicentennial to make the return of the Africans freed from slavery in the United States back to Africa and settling on the Providence Island - an occasion that eventually created Monrovia, the country's capital.

On February 6, 1820, the first group of formerly enslaved people in the United States to resettle in Africa departed from New York. An organization called the American Colonization Society, with funding from Congress, had been established to return them to Liberia, in West Africa. Kidnapping and enslaving people from Africa had been abolished in the United States in 1808.

The Bicentennial Commemoration is being held under the theme, "Liberia: The Land of Return - Commemorating 200 Years of Freedom and Pan-African Leadership" while the slogan is, "The Lone Star Forever, Stronger Together."

The Bicentennial celebrations signifies the important historical milestones achieved by the country since it was founded in 1822 and the strong and longstanding ties between Liberia and the United States of America. As such, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. of the United States of America has sent a high-power delegation led by his Special Assistant and Senior Director for Africa and the National Security Council, Dana Banks would be forming part of the celebrations.

Others on the U.S. President's delegation are, Mr. Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution; Rev. Dr. Teresa Jefferson-Snorton, Bishop of the Fifth Episcopal District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Chair of the Governing Board, National Council of Churches in the United States.

The United States Ambassador to Liberia, Michael A. McCarthy, will also form part of the delegation.

Initially, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is also a former U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, was to lead the delegation. However, she was withdrawn from the delegation at the eleventh hour to focus on U.N. diplomacy over Russia's troop build-up near Ukraine, the U.S mission to the United Nations said.

Amb. Thomas-Greenfield is often referred to as 'Friend of Liberia'.

More Support for 'Bicentennial Resolution'

Meanwhile, 32 lawmakers have joined the three original sponsors of a House Resolution 907 dubbed, "Reaffirming our commitment to support progress toward transparency, accountable institutions, and other tenets of good governance in the Republic of Liberia as it approaches the bicentennial of the arrival of the first free Black Americans to Providence Island, Liberia."

The Resolution originally sponsored by Lawmaker Gregory M. Meeks, basically calls on the U.S. government to continue its support to Liberia and at the same protect the U.S. investment in Liberia by sanctioning individuals who undermine the country's development and the rule of law by engaging in corruption.

It recalls the strong ties between the U.S. and Liberia and the U.S. investment of about US$3 billion in multiagency assistance since 2003 to support stabilization, economic recovery, development, and global health, including support for Liberia's response to the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, during which the United States worked with partners to donate nearly 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

It calls on the U.S. government to remain committed to nurturing the enduring ties between the two countries and its people through the provision of United States support for strong civil society, reputable accountable institutions, transparency and other tenets of good governance that would help lay a solid foundation for the 2023 presidential elections.

Despite recognizing ongoing efforts to address government corruption and other critical reforms in Liberia, Representative Meeks, in the Resolution, further admonished the Liberian government to increase its efforts in the fight against corruption and prioritize human rights issues, and implement critical economic reforms necessary to accelerate sustainable economic growth and human capital development.

The Resolution, among other things, "calls on the Departments of State and the Treasury to continue to impose targeted sanctions and other measures against those responsible for undermining the rule of law as well as the faith and trust of the Liberian people through the conduct of corruption, gross violations of human rights, and other acts that threaten the peace and security of Liberia... "

The Resolution calls on the U.S. Government to continue to work with the Liberian Government to advance the objectives of the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission and other anticorruption agencies and goals underpinning Liberia's participation in the Summit for Democracies in December 2021.

Pres. Weah Urges Peace, Unity

Ahead of the official launch, President Weah on Sunday called on the citizens of Liberia to reflect what the nation has achieved thus far and where they want to see country in the future, as they celebrate a "great milestone".

"Let me invite you to join me in looking beyond into a new world of science and technology, into a new world of globalization, into a new world where liberty, equality, stability, justice, peace and prosperity under the rule of law," he said.

"Let us look beyond the Bicentennial to a new world where equal opportunity will be for all of our citizens," Pres. Weah added.

He said, "Beyond the Bicentennial, I envision a new Liberia where the basic social services for all, the opportunity to enhance road connectivity, educational programs and adequate healthcare delivery and the creation of the national platform where all Liberians will live in a peaceful atmosphere of national unity and reconciliation.

He said, it is time for Liberians to work together to maintain the peace and do everything within their individual power to nostrum and keep peace alive in the spirit of oneness, kindness, and forgiveness.

All Roads Leads to SKD

Meanwhile, President Weah has directed that all public sector workers to include civil servants not to go to work on Monday, but converge at the SKD Sports Complex for the official launch of the Bicentennial Celebration.

The Liberia National Police has issued a directive that on Monday due to the event, the following measures are put place, aimed at regulating human and vehicular traffic:

Vehicles commuting from Tubman Boulevard through ELWA will be detoured through Twelve Houses Road towards AB Tolbert Road during the parade from 7 AM- 10 AM.

Vehicles commuting from ELWA towards Tubman Boulevard will be detoured through SD Cooper Road towards Congo Town back road during the parade from 7 AM- 10 AM.

Traffic will be immediately opened for free flow after the parade ends at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium where the program will be held.

Absolutely, no motorbike and Kehkeh will be allowed on the Robertsfield Highway and the Tubman Boulevard during the event. Violators will face penalties, ranging from impoundment and fines.

Only those with official invitation will be allowed at the VIP and around VIP on the SKD Stadium.

Only vehicles with entry passes will be allowed on the outer perimeters of the Stadium. All vehicles without passes will be allowed to park outside of the stadium.