South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - February 17, 2022

Cape Town —

UCT Students Protest Over Fees Exclusion

Registration and outstanding fee debt are reasons for the UCT campus shutdown by students yesterday.

Acting SRC Chairperson Siya Plaatjie said that the proposal by the SRC to halt the academic year which began on February 14, 2022, was rejected by UCT management.

"They made us promise to not shut down the campus because all students would be registered on time for the start of the year. We took this promise in good faith and suspended any plans of a shutdown," Plaatjie added.

Hundreds of students have still not been registered.

AfriForum, EFF Clash on 'Racist' Struggle Song

AfriForum is accusing the Economic Freedom Fighters of committing hate speech as leader Julius Malema and party member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continue to sing the "Kill the Boer" song. AfriForum is seeking an order at the Johnannesburg High Court, directing the EFF and respondents in the case to pay R500,000 in damages and for the party to be directed to revise its policies and practices.

Qatar Airways Wants Visors Worn With Masks For South African Passengers

Despite Qatar dropping the Omicron travel ban against South Africans in January 2022, if you are flying to Doha a visor and mask are required for passengers from South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique.

No explanation has been provided by the airline as yet. Visors are required for the duration of the flight.

Former President Jacob Zuma's Corruption Trial Ordered to Resume

Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial, stemming from the Thales arms deal, which he was trying to have dismissed, will resume on April 11, 2022 at 10am. Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen yesterday dismissed every single one of Zuma's legal challenges and appeals about his continued prosecution.

Cricket: New Zealand's Back Caps Takes Charge as Proteas Wilt

The Proteas woes at being skittled out for 95 in the first day of the test against the black caps, were not over. No less than four dropped catches and a dismal display with the ball, has seen NZ strike early, hard and regularly to blow away South Africa's batting within two sessions on the opening day of the series in Christchurch today. NZ has a lead of 21 runs.