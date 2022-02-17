Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Plateau United Go Top As Akwa United, Wikki Return to Winning Ways

There were five home victories and an away win with 11 goals scored across Wednesday's matches.

Plateau United have momentarily shot to the top spot on the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL log following their 3-1 victory over Shooting Stars in one of the matchday 13 games played on Wednesday.

Fidelis Illechukwu's side extended their unbeaten run to seven at home with the victory over the Oluyole Warriors and that was a fourth consecutive win in the league.

The Peace Boys got an early goal when Mohammed Zulfiliku converted Sunday Anthony's pass in the eighth minute.

Shooting Stars hoping for precious away points pressed hard for an equaliser and their efforts paid off in the 42nd minute after coming close on a number of occasions.

Okeowo Oluseyi levelled for the Oluyole Warriors after profiting from Plateau United's poor defending in the closing stages of the first half

While the first half ended even for both sides, the Peace Boys came better determined in the second period.

The host got back in front after Albert Hilary's left-footed shot caught 3SC Goalkeeper, Olaide hapless in the 70th minute.

Shooting Stars' woes were compounded when they conceded a penalty four minutes after and that was scored by Silas Nenrot.

Plateau United soar to the top league table with 27 points after 13 games.

Other Games

At the Kwara Township Stadium, Kwara United pipped Enyimba by a lone goal. Alao Danbani scored the only goal of the encounter for the Afonja boys after heading a rebound shot from Samad Kadiri in the 17th minute.

Kwara United's effort from Kadiri to double the lead in the second half was denied by Olorunleke Ojo in the 49th minute as Finidi George's side kept pressing for a leveller.

Sadiq Abubakar's shot failed to earn Enyimba a goal as the forward only hit the woodwork.

Hard as the People's Elephant tried to earn a share of the spoils, they could not as the latest defeat has seen them drop to the seventh position.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars scored their first away goal of the month against Wikki Tourists in Bauchi.

Unfortunately, Sai Masu Gida couldn't hold on to their lead as Wikki came back to defeat them 2-1.

It was Wikki Tourists first victory after four games.

Gabriel Jeremiah put Pillars in front in the 15th minute and the visitors held on to their slim advantage until quickfire goals from substitute Peter Damala in the 72nd and 74th turned the game on its head.

Playing behind closed doors, Remo Stars were condemned to their second consecutive defeat as they lost 1-0 to Akwa United.

Wednesday's defeat is the first home loss for the Blue Sky boys who only last weekend saw their previous unbeaten run halted by Gombe United.

Gbenga Ogunbote's side conceded its second goal at home after David Onovo converted Seth Mayi's corner in the 28th minute.

Though he came quite close, Andy Okpe's effort couldn't help the hosts draw level as his shot only hit the woodwork in the 49th minute.

Every effort of the trio of Okpe, Ojo and Ojukwu were fruitless as the host failed to score in a back to back game for the first time since June 2021.

In Abuja, Niger Tornadoes defeated Sunshine Stars with Munir Idris' last-minute strike securing all three points for the hosts.

There was a bit of relief for relegation-threatened MFM FC on Wednesday as they defeated fellow relegation battlers Katsina United by a lone goal at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Tunde Azeez's 82nd-minute strike sealed the crucial victory for the Olukoya Boys.

While there was no stalemate in the six games decided on Wednesday, there were five home victories and an away win with 11 goals scored across the duels.

NPFL Results

Plateau United 3-1 Shooting Stars

Wikki Tourists 2-1 Kano Pillars

Remo Stars 0 -1 Akwa United

MFM FC 1 -0 Katsina United

Niger Tornadoes 1 -0 Sunshine

Kwara United 1 - 0 Enyimba