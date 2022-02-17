Nigeria: Fuel Shortage Bites Harder in Akure, Motorists Lament

17 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

A motorist said he had been on the queue since 9 a.m. and as of 1.30 p.m., he was yet to move close to the pump.

Queues in petrol stations which resurfaced last week in Akure, the Ondo State capital, have worsened, as petroleum products dried up in most of the stations.

Although some fuel stations, such as mega stations belonging to the NNPC, are dispensing products in some parts of the city, the vehicular queues are very long and endless.

As of Wednesday, most of the stations in the city, especially along Isikan, Ilesa Road and Oda Road have shut down due to lack of products.

Some passengers were stranded on Wednesday morning as they tried to make their way to work, due to scarcity of taxis and commercial motorcycle operators who had gone to queue for fuel.

In fuel stations where the products were sold, the struggle to get the products often resulted in fisticuffs.

Some of the marketers could not explain the reason for the short supply, but stated that they were finding it difficult to get adequate supplies from the depots.

Motorists who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES lamented that they had spent hours in some of the filling stations yet were unable to purchase the product.

Michael Mufun said he had been on the queue since 9 a.m. and as of 1.30 p.m., he was yet to move close to the pump.

Another motorist, who identified himself as Adesanya, wondered why the issue of fuel scarcity was yet to become a thing of the past.

"So, this is how we are going to be suffering every time," he lamented. "I think by now we should have gone beyond this problem in Nigeria, it is a pity."

Although the product is difficult to get around the city, prices are yet to go above N165 in most stations.

The latest scarcity began in Lagos and Abuja when it was reported that adulterated PMS was imported into the country.

It was reported that the bad product was still at the various depots and filling stations, thus delaying distribution and storage of new products coming into the country.

