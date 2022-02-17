Nigeria: Infrastructure Deficit - Declare Emergency in Coastal Communities, Reps Urge Govt

House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the poor state of infrastructure in the coastal communities to improve their living standards.

The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure the provision of basic/primary healthcare services in all the communities just as it asked the Ministry of Water Resources to immediately prioritise the provision of potable water in the region.

The call was sequel to a motion entitled "Need for government's special intervention in improving the living standards of coastal communities," moved at the plenary by Kolade Akinjo.

According to the lawmaker, the Nigeria coastal zone spreads to 10 states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Rivers and Imo.

In his motion, Akinjo said the coastal states, which account for about 25 per cent of the nation's population are classified into four regions, from West to East namely: the Barrier Lagoon Coast, which lies between Badagry and Ajumo East in Lekki Town; the Transgressive Mud Coast lying between Ajumo and Benin River Estuary in the North-Western flank of the Niger Delta; the Niger Delta lying between Benin River in the West and Imo River in the East; and the Strand Coast, which is at the Nigerian/Cameroon border in the East and Cross River.

He said: "Despite being surrounded by water, coastal communities in Nigeria do not have access to potable water and are left to use water polluted with saline or crude oil or even human excrement as their source of water, thereby exposing them to diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea to name a few.

"Those communities lack access to basic healthcare, despite government's construction or establishment of Rural Healthcare Centres in different wards all over Nigeria.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with State Basic Education Boards of coastal states, to ensure the establishment of standard schools in the coastal communities in order to improve access of the residents of those communities to quality education and help in equipping the already existing ones.

While also urging the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to step up infrastructural developmental efforts in the communities within their statutory purviews, the House mandated its Committees on Niger Delta Development Commission and Niger Delta Ministry to ensure compliance with the resolutions.