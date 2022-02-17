Nigerian, Josephine Oboh-Macleod Is Conservatives Unionist Candidate in Scotland

Josephine Oboh-Macleod, the Secretary to BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) has been given the Conservatives and Unionist Party ticket to run for the 2022 councillorship elections in Kirkintilloch North, East and Twacher.

Oboh-Macleod partook in the hustings and interview for the councillorship ticket of Milngavie Ward one, East Dumbatonshire Council, Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom, under the umbrella of scottish Conservatives and Unionist party.

In January, she made history as the first woman of African descent to vie for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party's councillorship ticket in Milngavie, Scotland.

While speaking on the significance of the record, Oboh-Macleod, a philanthropist, humanitarian, acclaimed art curator and collector, and entrepreneur, congratulated the party and people of Scotland for the opportunity.

According to her, "The Scottish Conservative Party is the frontrunner in giving opportunities to all in an inclusive and non-discriminatory way."

She further stated that humanitarian politics is the new movement that she was advocating.

Vanguard News