Kenya: Ruto Most Preferred Presidential Candidate With 38%, Odinga 27%

Nairobi — The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) show that Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred presidential candidate ahead of Orange Democratic Movement leader Rala Odinga.

According to the study, 38 percent of those polled would vote for Ruto while 27 percent would choose Odinga.

The exercise further revealed that the popularity ratings of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was at 2 percent while that of Mudavadi was at 1 percent.

Meanwhile, 41 percent of respondents say they want former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth to be Raila’s running mate in the August 9 polls.

18 percent of the respondents want Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve his presidential ambition for the third time since 2013 in favour of Odinga and be his running mate.

Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has emerged with the highest support as the preferred female running-mate for Odinga at 13 percent, beating Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who scored 5 percent.

Only 4 percent of the respondents feel Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya should deputise Raila in the next election.