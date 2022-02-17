Kenya: Ruto Most Preferred Presidential Candidate With 38%, Odinga 27%

17 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) show that Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred presidential candidate ahead of Orange Democratic Movement leader Rala Odinga.

According to the study, 38 percent of those polled would vote for Ruto while 27 percent would choose Odinga.

The exercise further revealed that the popularity ratings of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was at 2 percent while that of Mudavadi was at 1 percent.

Meanwhile, 41 percent of respondents say they want former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth to be Raila’s running mate in the August 9 polls.

18 percent of the respondents want Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve his presidential ambition for the third time since 2013 in favour of Odinga and be his running mate.

Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has emerged with the highest support as the preferred female running-mate for Odinga at 13 percent, beating Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who scored 5 percent.

Only 4 percent of the respondents feel Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya should deputise Raila in the next election.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X