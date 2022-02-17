Nigeria: Federal Govt Receives Edo 2020 National Sports Festival Report

The Federal Government on Tuesday received the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival report from the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, who received the report in his office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, assured that government will look into the recommendations contained in the documents, with a view to adopting possible areas of collaboration with the State.

Dare commended the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and Edo State government in particular, for investing so much towards the successful hosting of the Festival, in spite of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He assured that the sports Ministry will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the State is supported within the limited resources.

He said that the report received is a significant and pioneering event that has never happened before.

While presenting the report to the Minister, the chairman, Edo 2020 Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Comrade Phillip Shaibu, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting the state the opportunity to host the festival, and giving it an insight of what hosting a Sports Festival looks like.