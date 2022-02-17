Kenya: KRA Customs Officers Intercept Sh238 Million at Kenyatta Airport

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority Customs Officers based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport have intercepted Sh238 Million in foreign currency from a traveller.

The suspect a Kenya nationality, had arrived in the country from Bujumbura, Burundi.

The money packed as a parcel containing $2 million was seized following a wrongful declaration on the intended destination.

"Upon arrival, the passenger made a declaration of the currency indicating the origin as Banque de Credit de Bujumbura (BCB) to a recipient Brinks Global Services, Kenya. After clearance by Customs Unit at the airport, the traveller later presented the same money at the Swissport Cargo shed with different export documents for shipment to Global Services, UK. The documents produced to support the export request were different from those produced on entry into the country," said Commissioner Customs&Border Control, Lillian Nyawanda in a statement.

After noting the inconsistencies in information provided by the passenger, KRA has invited Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) to assist in investigating the matter as a possible money-laundering attempt.

The money has been held and the matter is under investigation.

"KRA encourages passengers to correctly declare all cargo/items at the Ports of entry and exit as required under the provisions of the Second and Third Schedules of the EAC Customs Management Act, 2004." the statement read.