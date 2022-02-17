Kenya: Tatu City Receives License to Provide Internet Service

Nairobi — Tatu City has received its telecom operating license to provide internet service to businesses and residents in and around the 5,000-acre new city.

The license classifies Tatu Telecom Company, the trading entity, as a Network Facilities Provider (NFP) Tier 2 and Application Service Provider (ASP).

Under the new deal, Tatu city will offer internet with record browsing speeds, reliability, and robust troubleshooting measures facilitated by in-house engineers.

Speaking during the launch, Alex Kahu, Head of Utilities, Tatu City, said Tatu Telecom has also built an open-access network that allows multiple internet service providers to serve Tatu City residents and businesses.

"This is a major milestone for us as it underpins our commitment to provide the best in class utility services in Tatu City. We are confident in our infrastructure and are leveraging on it to accommodate all major internet service providers in Tatu City."

Tatu City is connected to the national backbone internet fibre, allowing residents and businesses flexibility for connectivity to Kenya Internet Exchange Point (KIXP) and global telecommunication providers without incurring additional infrastructure costs.

"We have laid 13.9 km of fiber optic cable and intend to lay another 29.4 km by the end of 2022 in Tatu City. We are currently serving more than 250 residential and commercial customers, including schools and local, regional and multinational companies. We are responsive to people working from home and businesses which need seamless internet connectivity for their operations," he added.

Tatu City has invested more than Shs 25 billion in infrastructure and development, achieving notable milestones such as completing its 135MVA power substation, more than 30 km of tarmacked roads and 5 million litres of water storage, with a planned expansion to accommodate 30 million litres of water.