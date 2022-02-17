Kenya: Tatu City Receives License to Provide Internet Service

16 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Tatu City has received its telecom operating license to provide internet service to businesses and residents in and around the 5,000-acre new city.

The license classifies Tatu Telecom Company, the trading entity, as a Network Facilities Provider (NFP) Tier 2 and Application Service Provider (ASP).

Under the new deal, Tatu city will offer internet with record browsing speeds, reliability, and robust troubleshooting measures facilitated by in-house engineers.

Speaking during the launch, Alex Kahu, Head of Utilities, Tatu City, said Tatu Telecom has also built an open-access network that allows multiple internet service providers to serve Tatu City residents and businesses.

"This is a major milestone for us as it underpins our commitment to provide the best in class utility services in Tatu City. We are confident in our infrastructure and are leveraging on it to accommodate all major internet service providers in Tatu City."

Tatu City is connected to the national backbone internet fibre, allowing residents and businesses flexibility for connectivity to Kenya Internet Exchange Point (KIXP) and global telecommunication providers without incurring additional infrastructure costs.

"We have laid 13.9 km of fiber optic cable and intend to lay another 29.4 km by the end of 2022 in Tatu City. We are currently serving more than 250 residential and commercial customers, including schools and local, regional and multinational companies. We are responsive to people working from home and businesses which need seamless internet connectivity for their operations," he added.

Tatu City has invested more than Shs 25 billion in infrastructure and development, achieving notable milestones such as completing its 135MVA power substation, more than 30 km of tarmacked roads and 5 million litres of water storage, with a planned expansion to accommodate 30 million litres of water.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X