Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 13 New Infections Wednesday

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 13 additional coronavirus infections across four states of the federation.

The latest statistics released by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a>, Thursday morning, show that the new confirmed cases have increased the country's infection to 254,137.

The disease centre stated that the country's death toll now stands at 3,141, as no fatality was recorded on Wednesday.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/501840-nigeria-records-500-increase-in-covid-19-infections-in-2-weeks-ncdc.html">NCDC</a> noted that Taraba State in the North-east reported a backlog of a single case for February 9, 2022.

With no backlog of discharges reported, a total of 230,479 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.

Apart from Taraba State, the breakdown of the data shows that Rivers State in the South-south came first on the log with seven infections, while Nasarawa State in the North-central reported four cases.

Abia State in the South-east recorded a single case, while Kano and Plateau states reported no cases on Wednesday.