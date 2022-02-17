Nigeria: Chief Imam Dies At 130, Survived By 290 Grandchildren, 200 Great Grandchildren

Mr Kassim said the late Imam would be greatly missed by Muslim faithful as he was a role model to all.

Leaving 26 children, 290 grandchildren and more than 200 great-grandchildren behind, the Chief Imam of Kafanchan Central Mosque, Adam Tahir, has died at the age of 130 years.

Deputy Chief Imam of Kafanchan, Muhammad Kassim, said Sheikh Adam died on Wednesday evening in an illness.

Mr Kassim said the late Imam would be greatly missed by Muslim faithful as he was a role model to all.

In a condolence message, the Emir of Jema'a, Muhammad Isa Muhammad II, described the death of the imam as a huge loss to the emirate and to the people of southern parts of Kaduna State.

Mr Kassim prayed God for the repose of the deceased's soul. (NAN)