Nigeria: Amotekun Intercepts Trailer-Load of Cows Hiding 63 Northerners, 25 Okada

Ondo State Amotekun said it has arrested 63 Northerners hidden in a trailer loaded with rams and motorcycles, at Iju, in Akure North council area of the state.

The suspects claimed to be coming from Gombe State and travelling to Lagos, when they were arrested by personnel of the security outfit.

The driver of the trailer, marked Kano AB234BDJ, Salisu Ahmed, told newsmen that they took off from Jigawa State en route to Lagos.

How they were arrested -- Commander

Briefing newsmen, the Amotekun Commander, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, said: "Our men, while on duty, saw a trailer filled with rams and motorcycles.

"They were arrested along Iju road and while searching the vehicle, we realised they were not carrying only rams, but also carrying 63 persons, 10 registered motorcycles with Yoruba names and 15 unregistered motorcycles as well as 240 rams in the truck.

"We are expecting them to provide evidence of ownership of the 15 unregistered bikes after which they will be released to continue their journey."

Adeleye said that an investigation was ongoing and findings would be made public.

Vanguard News