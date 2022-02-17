Mauritius: Easing of Travel Restrictions Between Mauritius and Reunion

In a news release issued on Monday 14 February 2022, the Prefecture of Reunion Island has announced that "the special provisions made by ministerial decree to restrict travel between Reunion, Mauritius and South Africa have been repealed. Travel to these two destinations is subject to the general principle provided for their colour zone: orange for Mauritius and South Africa."

Mauritius is listed in the "orange" category and the softening of the Prefecture's position has brought a welcome relief for Mauritian tourism operators, who are already preparing to welcome back visitors from the sister island in strict compliance with current health standards.

"Reunion is an important market for Mauritian tourism. We are pleased that this decision has been reconsidered. We look forward to welcoming back our brothers and sisters from Reunion and restoring the strong ties that bind us together. Both our economies will automatically benefit, as Mauritius is a major source of revenue for travel agencies in Reunion," says Arvind Bundhun, CEO of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority