Kenya: U.S.$2 Million Illegal Cash Seized At Kenya Airport

17 February 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Kenyan authorities have intercepted a local man with US$2 million at the country's main airport.

The foreign currency intercepted at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from the individual who arrived in the country from Bujumbura, Burundi, was seized following wrongful declaration on the intended destination.

Upon arrival, the passenger made a declaration of the currency indicating the origin as Banque de Credit de Bujumbura (BCB) to a recipient Brinks Global Services Kenya.

After clearance by Customs Unit at the airport, the traveller later, allegedly presented the same money at the Swissport Cargo shed with different export documents for shipment to Global Services in United Kingdom.

The documents produced to support the export request were allegedly different from those produced on entry into the country.

After noting the inconsistencies in information provided by the passenger, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has invited Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) to assist in investigating the matter as a possible money-laundering attempt.

"The money has been held and the matter is under investigation," said Lillian Nyawanda, KRA Commissioner Customs and Border Control.

She encouraged passengers to correctly declare all cargo/items at the ports of entry and exit as required under the provisions of the Second and Third Schedules of the EAC Customs Management Act, 2004.

