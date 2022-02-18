Nigeria: Delta Pupil's Death - Group Advocates End to Corporal Punishment in Nigerian Schools

The children rights group, therefore, called on relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency prioritise the safety of children in schools considering the recent occurrences.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Centre for Children's Health, Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE), has called on the Nigerian government to place a ban on corporal punishment in schools across the country.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Betty Abbah, the group said the need to end the 'barbaric' practice in schools was long overdue.

CEE-HOPE noted that both the Nigerian Child Rights Act of 2013 (CRA) and the United Nations' Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989), which Nigeria is a signatory to, forbids all forms of physical abuse and violence against every Nigerian child in every location and under any guise.

A total of 29 Nigerian states has domesticated the Child Right Acts in their respective domain, with only seven states - Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kebbi, Yobe, Kano and Zamfara States - remaining, according to the United Nations Children Education Fund.

CEE-HOPE also called on all the state governments to enact no-corporal punishment in all the schools in their states, urging relevant agencies to ensure tight regulation and quality of scholarships, qualifications as well as emotional intelligence of teachers to prevent future occurrences.

The statement also urged Lagos and Nasarawa States where the law has been enacted, to ensure enforcement and full compliance from schools as well as punishment of violators.

The statement read in part: "Children all over are dealing with tremendous pressures at home as a result of socio-economic instabilities and they do not deserve the pressure not to mention physical torture from their schools.

"While other countries are investing in all sorts of supersonic computer age skills for their children to have a competitive edge in a fast-moving world, we can afford to regress into a savage culture that extols hitting children with bamboo sticks, pestles and horsewhip in the name of discipline, we cannot.

"We call on the federal government to follow in the steps of the majority of countries in the world and ban corporal punishment in all schools across the country now. Though Lagos and Nassarawa States have policies against corporal punishment, they are largely unenforced. Indeed, one of the recent cases occurred in Lagos."

The statement added that corporal punishment has no place in the 21st century, noting that either at home or in school, there are better, more effective and nonviolent methods of correcting deviant behaviours in children.

Condemnation

CEE-HOPE condemned the circumstances that led to the death of a 17-month-old baby, in Delta State and of another two-year-old baby lashed by a teacher in Lagos.

"We totally condemn the recent occurrences where a teacher flogged a 17-month-old baby in Delta State brutally leading to his death at the weekend. Also, last week, a two-year-old baby was lashed by a teacher, an action that went viral as the bold marks of the flogging on her back were shown across social media platforms." the statement noted.

It added: "This is the time to bring a total end to all forms of child abuse, torture and dehumanisation in our educational environments no matter the excuses or covers. Again, we reiterate; schools should be safe and conducive learning environments and not torture chambers."

One too many cases

CEE HOPE commended the Delta State Police Command for promptly arresting the suspects in the case of the baby flogged to death in the state and relevant ministries in Lagos for stepping into the case.

The children rights group, therefore, called on relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency prioritise the safety of children in schools considering the recent occurrences.

The group also recalled several cases of child-right abuses across the country which include the brutal murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar by her school owner in Kano State to a 13-year-old boy, Nuhu Yahya, who died at the Federal Government College, Kwali, in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja after being allegedly hit by his class teacher for not answering questions properly in the class.

Others are the controversial death of the late Sylvester Oromoni Junior and that of Keren-Happuch Akpagher of the Premiere Academy in Abuja.