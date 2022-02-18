Nigeria: 102-Yr-Old Woman Declares to Contest for President in 2023

102-year-old woman, Mrs. Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has declared her intention to vie for the office of the president in the 2023 general election.

She said she has good plans for Nigeria if eventually she becomes the President.

Ezeanyaeche, who is also called 'Living Legend' and 'Mama Africa', hails from Aguata in Anambra State and is the founder of the 'Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria' organisation.

During a recent visit to the Management team of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), she expressed readiness to contest for the top position if the younger generation of the country are not ready.

Ezeanyaeche joins the long list of individuals who have so far declared interest to run for the exalted office ahead of the 2023 elections.