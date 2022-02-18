Nigeria: It's Elitist Thinking N5,000 Intervention Can't Lift Nigerians Out of Poverty - Minister

17 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Services, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, has stressed that those who write off the present administration's N5,000 monthly national cash transfer as insufficient are being elitist in their thinking.

Farouk spoke Thursday at a ministerial briefing, at the State House, Abuja, while reacting to a question on how relevant the cash transfer initiative is to the federal government's plan to save 100 million Nigerians from extreme poverty.

According to her, the ministry had seen, through direct contact with the beneficiaries, who are categorized as the poor and vulnerable of society, and had seen that it helps them escape from the precarious situation of their social status to a better one.

Her words: "If you look at the people that you are taking this intervention to, N5,000 means a lot to them because these are poor and vulnerable households and it changes their status, but for you and me, N5,000 is not even enough for us to buy recharge card, that's the difference.

"When people say N5,000 does not save people, that is an elitist statement, honestly because we've had causes to go to the field, and we have seen these people that when you give them this N5,000, they cried and shed tears because they've never seen N5,000 in their lives. So, it goes a long way, it changes their status and by that, it lifts them from one stage to another."

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X