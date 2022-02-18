Nigeria: Israel DMW Involved in Accident, Crashes New Car Gift From Davido

Israel DMW, Davido's personal aide was involved in a car accident.

According to video reports that emerged from the scene of the accident, the aide to the music star was involved in a head-on collision with another car. There are reports of recorded casualties from the scene of the accident.

Israel is one of the many aides attached to Davido.

It is not clear what exactly he does for the music star but he can be described as one of his loyal staff.

Davido suspended Israel in 2021 after he publicly declared support for embattled police officer, Abba Kyari.

The senior police officer has been accused of collecting bribes from Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

After the FBI released documents implicating the celebrated officer, as one of Huspuppi's co-conspirators, Israel took to Instagram to say that he stands with Abba Kyari, no matter what.

His comments were said to have led to his alleged dismissal from DMW.

He later took to social media where he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help save his job.

Vanguard News Nigeria