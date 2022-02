Nigeria: NAF, Customs Move to Contain Banditry, Strengthen Border Security

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) yesterday agreed to synergise efforts towards strengthening border security and stemming the tide of banditry and smuggling activities around Nigerian borders and entry points. To this end, the NAF is expected to make available, on request, two of its pilots to assist with operation of NCS Bell-427 helicopters and by so doing complement the manpower of NCS Air-Wing.

This is part of the content of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently consummated between both organisations.

The MoU specifically sets out the terms of a joint commitment, which is expected to enhance efficiency in the areas of port and border patrols to curtail activities of smuggling syndicates across the country.

Speaking at the event, which was held at the NCS Headquarters, Abuja, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, who was represented by the Director of Operations, Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Nnamdi Ananaba, stated that the NAF will continue to encourage partnership with other security agencies as well as provide aircraft maintenance support so as to enhance the fight against all forms of insecurity in the country.

He added that the NAF partnership with the NCS was a clear indication of the need for synergy and inter-agency cooperation particularly between military and para-military organisations. According to him, "the MoU will go a long way in building on the already existing cordial and cooperative relationship as well as ensure seamless collaboration between our organisations."

Air Vice Marshal Ananaba noted that the current security challenges in the country called for the need to bridge the gap and divide that disconnects the military and other government agencies in order to work towards achieving a common goal.

In his remarks, the Comptroller General of NCS, Colonel Hameed Ali (Rtd), noted that the partnership with the NAF would improve the air operations and anti-smuggling efforts particularly as it intensified efforts in checkmating small arms proliferation across the country.

Col Ali also thanked the CAS for offering to deploy NAF pilots to NCS' air operations wing, so as to enhance its anti-smuggling operations.

A NAF statement said he also called on the NAF and other services to consider partnering with the NCS in the areas of capacity building and purposeful manpower development to improve the output of NCS personnel.

Specifically, Ali requested assistance of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in training of NCS personnel in para-trooping and other related fields.

This, according to him, became necessary in view of inaccessible areas used as smuggling routes which were mostly unmotorable and difficult to navigate, hence the need for the NCS to begin to consider inserting its troops in these locations via para-dropping.

The MoU signing ceremony had in attendance key management staff of NCS as well as senior officers from the NAF.