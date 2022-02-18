South Africa Adopts Marine Plastic Pollution Treaty Ahead of UN Environmental Meeting

analysis

Plastic waste is a blight on the environment and the planet's oceans, taking a heavy toll on marine life. Now, South Africa has taken steps to ensure waste along the plastic lifecycle is being addressed.

Marine litter and plastic pollution are among South Africa's negotiating mandates as the country heads to the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in Nairobi, Kenya, at the end of February.

Cabinet adopted a draft resolution on plastic pollution in light of the detrimental effect the fossil fuel byproduct poses to the country and continent's environment. In essence, the draft resolution is a call for a legally binding global agreement on plastics.

It seeks to address the waste management of plastic, the circular approach of the material while recognising its effects on marine life, and the fact that plastic pollution is a transboundary issue.

About 14 million tonnes of plastic finds its way into marine ecosystems every year, flowing into lakes, rivers and seas. Often this plastic is ingested by marine animals. At times, the microplastics eaten by fish and other creatures are in turn eaten by humans, posing a health risk to them as well.

Originally sponsored by Rwanda and Peru, the treaty seeks to...