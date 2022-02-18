Rwanda: Basketball - REG Sign American Coach Ahead of Basketball Africa League

National Basketball League Champions REG have signed American tactician Robert John Pack Jr as their new head coach ahead of the forthcoming second edition of Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The 53-year-old will be in charge of the team during the BAL 2022 in Dakar, Senegal next month and will be assisted by Henry Mwinuka who has been in charge of the club during the national basketball league.

Robert John Pack Jr. is an American professional basketball coach and former National Basketball Association (NBA) player where he played 13 seasons during career with Portland Trailblazers, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks among others.

He launched his coaching career in 2009 where he agreed to become the assistant coach at New Orleans Hornets, which later changed the name to Pelicans.

He assumed the same role at Los Angeles Clippers in 2010 and at Oklahoma City Thunder in 2013.

In June 2015, Pack returned to the now New Orleans Pelicans as an assistant coach before moving to Washington Wizards in 2018 to assume the same responsibilities.

REG were placed in the Sahara Conference alongside AS Sale (Morocco), Dakar University Club (Senegal), Seydou Legacy Athletique Club (Guinea), Ferroviário da Beira (Mozambique) and BAL 2021 runners-up US Monastir (Tunisia).

The Sahara Conference's group phase will take place at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal, from March 5-15.

The top four teams from the Sahara conference, and four from Nile Conference, will qualify for the BAL playoffs, which will feature a single-elimination tournament and finals at Kigali Arena from May 21-28.