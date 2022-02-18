East Africa: Region Moves to Bridge Research Gap Among Military Medics

Chiefs and Directors of the regional partner states' armed forces have convened in Kigali for a two day meeting, during which the officials look to deliberate on minimizing potential health threats in the region.

The meeting, according to Maj Gen Ferdinand Safari, Director General of Policy and Strategy at the Ministry of Defence, comes at a time when the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic increased the importance of preparedness for infectious diseases and for other health threat conditions.

"We are conscious that military deployments may lead to an import or export of a number of infectious agents and this requires collective response, justifying this kind of forum," he said.

Safari, who presided over the opening, added, the 'stressful' working environment through which the forces operate may pose a risk for developing mental and physical trauma that may lead to incapacitation of our troops.

"We believe that it is important to strengthen epidemiological surveillance and military medical research, in order to detect early warning signs of potential health threat, for appropriate and effective mitigation measures."

Brigadier (Dr) Achieng Obilo from Kenya, the chairman of the meeting said that the deliberations will focus mainly on formulating guiding standing procedures to support all East African Partner Member States to carry out their military operations in the Covid-19 pandemic environment.

"Key to us is to come up with strategies that will be able to guide military operations within the partner states amidst this pandemic," Obilo reiterated.

Sharing health information, facilities

Collaboration and sharing of health information among partner states as one of the outputs from the meeting remains crucial to be prepared for present and future challenges, according to Safari.

"This is an important move that guides us to where, when and how to direct effort to ensure effects of potential health threats are minimized."

He added, "The sharing of health facilities, between partner states, evidencing our commitment to deliver services while considering the rational use of resources will alleviate this task."

The meeting has attracted delegations from Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan and hosts Rwanda.

