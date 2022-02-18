Rwanda: Imbuto Foundation Education Programme Gets 150 Scholarship Boost

Under the Imbuto Foundation's 'Edified Generation' scholarship initiative, IHS Rwanda, a telecommunication infrastructure provider in the country, will grant financial scholarships for 150 students through the 2022-23 academic year.

The Imbuto Foundation and IHS Rwanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 17 to continue IHS Rwanda's commitment to the 'Edified Generation' scholarship programme.

An initiative of First Lady Jeannette Kagame, Imbuto Foundation is an organization that implements transformative initiatives in health, education, youth empowerment and economic development.

The Director General of Imbuto Foundation, Sandrine Umutoni and Kunle Iluyemi, IHS Rwanda Managing Director exchange documents after signing the MoU on February 17. Courtesy

The 'Edified Generation' scholarship programme was launched in 2002 to provide financial assistance to academically excelling students from low-income backgrounds.

These students are picked based on their outstanding academic performances.

Almost 700 secondary school students from 102 schools across the country are currently supported by this initiative.

As part of the MoU signed in Kigali on Thursday, February 17, IHS Rwanda will provide financial scholarships for 150 students covering school fees as well as any other essential school materials.

Students who graduate from high school through this program will be eligible for internships under the new arrangement.

Since 2015, IHS Rwanda, which aims to promote economic growth and social development through telecommunications, has so far awarded 600 annual scholarships through this cooperation.

The internship opportunities for students in IHS Rwanda, a subsidiary of IHS Towers that operates in nine countries throughout Latin America, the Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa, are a new feature in the MoU this year.