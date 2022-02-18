Rwanda/Nigeria: Nigeria's Ikenna Optimistic of Gorilla FC Survival

Nigerian winger Mercy Ikenna Duru is confident that his side Gorilla FC will not be relegated from the 2021/2022 Rwandan premier league.

Ikenna netted the match winner on Wednesday as Gorilla went away to defeat Marines FC by two goals to one and he maintains that they are gradually finding their rhythm and will be out of the drop zone.

"I am very sure that we can escape relegation because we have a good team and we are doing just fine now starting from our game against Kiyovu last Sunday which we lost at the last minute," Ikenna told Times Sport

"Now, we won an away match against Marine FC and everyone can attest we are doing and playing good football."

"Our main aim is to get out of the relegation zone and I believe we have the mentality to do that. We just have to remain focused and go all out in every game,"he added.

Ikenna who was signed by Gorilla FC from AS Muhanga last September has been arguably Gorilla's best player this campaign.

He previously played in Israel and also had stints with Zambian outfit Mufilira Wanderers.