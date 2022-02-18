Rwanda: Musanze Coach Calls for Consistency After APR Win

Musanze coach Frank Ouna has urged his players to continue their winning streak against Etoile FC after shocking APR with a 1-0 win on Wednesday afternoon at Ubworoherane Stadium.

Despite being reduced to 10 men after Saddam Nyandwi was shown a red card, the western province based club held on to a famous win that Coach Ouna claimed he had predicted before the match.

"We still have many matches to play and we must win many of them to finish in the top half of the table," Frank Ouna said, adding that he didn't agree with the decision of the referee to give a red card to his player.

This was APR FC's second defeat this season after losing to Mukura early this month.

Musanze is in fifth place with 27 points. APR remains top of the table with 37 points, two points ahead of second-placed Kiyovu SC and Mukura are in third place with 29 points.