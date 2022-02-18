South Africa: Tension Mounting at Airports as Independent Taxi Operators Masquerade as e-Hailers

analysis

With the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, passenger numbers at Cape Town International Airport and Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport have increased. At the same time, there has been a proliferation of illegal taxi operators -- many posing as e-hailers -- in and around the airports. This affects the business of legitimate operators and also compromises the safety of those who use transport services.

There have been complaints of an increasing number of independent taxi operators posing as legitimate e-hailing drivers at Cape Town International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Amid the hustle and bustle of people streaming out of airport terminal buildings are any number of mostly men holding up phones or tatty, laminated cards that read "Uber".

Most of these "touters", as the legitimate permit-holding taxi drivers call them, are not affiliated with an e-hailing service, but instead operate independently. This is according to Andre Abrahams, a taxi driver working with an authorised transport service at Cape Town International Airport.

"We believe they are just people from the outside coming to make money. I'm not saying they are wrongdoers or whatever, but they are definitely not [Uber drivers]," said Stuart*, another airport-affiliated taxi driver.

This was...