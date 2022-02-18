South Africa: Court Grants Preservation Order After Siu Probe of Dodgy Multimillion-Rand National Lottery Grant

analysis

Big win for Special Investigating Unit after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the investigation of the National Lotteries Commission in 2020.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order against a non-profit organisation that received more than R19-million to build athletics tracks in North West and Mpumalanga, an IT company and five people, including Terrence Magogodela, the acting CEO of Athletics South Africa (ASA).

The order, by a Special Tribunal, was granted on 14 February after a months-long investigation by the SIU into the grant - which was paid to non-profit organisation Inqaba Yokulinda in two tranches - between February 2018 and September 2019.

The grant was earlier identified in independent investigations authorised by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel to investigate corruption involving grants from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

"The beneficiaries of NLC grant funding have been ordered by the Special Tribunal to surrender a residential property in Zwartkop and four luxury vehicles to the SIU appointed curator, pending a review application for the final forfeiture to be instituted by the SIU within 30 days," the SIU said in a statement, adding that it believed that "the assets are proceeds of unlawful activity and fall to...