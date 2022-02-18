Liberia: United Methodists Church Appoint Special Envoy to Tackle 'Zogoes'

The Liberia Annual Conference (LAC), United Methodist Church (UMC) at the just-ended 189th annual conference of that body held in Ganta City, Nimba County, appointed a special envoy to tackle at-risk youth, referred to as 'zogos' in the country.

The appointment of the Methodist special envoy to address issues confronting the well-being of disadvantaged and at-risk youth is due to the increase of drug addicts across Liberia, which poses a security threat to the growth and development of the country.

Currently, according to statistics gathered, there are thousands of disadvantaged and at-risk youth in the various streets of Liberia.

The LAC position statements read by it Resident Bishop Samuel Quire Jr. noted that the church as a body of christ having observed that those referred to as Zogoes in Liberia needs some transformation so that they too will contribute to the forward match of Liberia, the Church believes that the young people of Liberia deserve better and they are very important groups before God.

According to the endorsed resolution from the just-ended 189th annual conference of the United Methodist Church(UMC), stated that the body of Christ must be reached out to with songs of inclusivity, rather than murmurs of exclusivity.

Knowledgeable of the reality that may be users and abusers of illicit drugs, caught up in the acts of petit thievery and violence, the Liberia area of the United Methodist Church (UMC) believes that these at-risk youth are precious in the sight of God.

Holding on to the truth of its social principles, the LAC believes God's love for the world is active and engaged, seeking justice and liberty.

The Resident Bishop of the LAC noted that the church cannot and must not be an observer to a national emergency. He said that the church believes there is urgency in finding a pragmatic and transformative solution to leave the disadvantaged youth from valleys of despair to the buoyancy of new hope and also calls the Government of Liberia to tighten laws to prevent the importation of illicit drugs.

The church sees this as a very necessary intervention because the future of Liberia is at risk as long those disadvantaged youth remain.

Bishop Quire commissioned and appointed Rev. Caleb Dormah as Liberia area United Methodist Church ( UMC) ambassador to lead the Church efforts in addressing at-risk youth issues.

The newly appointed team's scope of operations (SOP) is to buttress the national government in addressing the issue of' logos' in the country.