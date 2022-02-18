South Africa: Blade Nzimande Launches Hydrogen Roadmap to a Greener Future for South Africa

analysis

South Africa has much catching up to do when it comes to the development of a green hydrogen economy. But this week's launch of the country's hydrogen roadmap shows that in this regard, government and the private sector are very much in alignment, even if one wants to move faster than the other.

South Africa's Hydrogen Society Roadmap was released by the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande on Thursday.

The roadmap, which was approved by Cabinet last September, provides the framework necessary to develop and integrate hydrogen-related technologies across various sectors of the South African economy, in the process enabling the just transition away from coal and stimulating economic recovery.

It was developed by the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation (DHSI) and Hydrogen South Africa (HySA), with contributions from more than 100 other industry stakeholders. The plan has been in the making since the department launched HySA in 2008 and mandated it to research the possibilities for a hydrogen economy in SA.

"The creation of jobs is at the heart of our economic reconstruction and recovery plan," said Nzimande at the launch of the roadmap. "We need to bring back some jobs and...