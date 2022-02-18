South Africa: Falling to Pieces - the Disastrous State of Towns in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality

analysis

Dilapidated infrastructure, no roads, constant electricity outages and sewage spills are the order of the day in the town of Komani.

Living in Komani and other towns under the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality is a nightmare.

All the towns in this poorly run municipality in the Eastern Cape are slowly becoming ghost towns as the municipality fails to deliver services and maintain the existing infrastructure.

Komani, the economic hub of the Chris Hani district and where the Enoch Mgijima municipality council sits, is the worst of all, with constant electric outages, sewage spillages, dilapidated infrastructure, pothole-ridden roads and piles of dumped refuse everywhere. Traffic and street lights are not working.

The Mzingisi Skweyiya Hall and Beer Hall in Mlungisi Township have been vandalised, as have the Mlungisi Stadium and Dumpy Adams Sports Complex.

In the past six months, three of the municipality's buildings burnt down, including a section of its budget and treasury building. The Enoch Mgijima municipality was formed after the amalgamation of Lukhanji municipality with Tsolwana and Inkwanca municipalities in August 2016.

Thulani Bukani, the secretary of the Independent Komani Residents Association, said the municipality had failed in all its constitutional duties and was incapable of providing any...