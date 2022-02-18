Nigeria: Bandits Killed 3, Abduct 36 Villagers in Kaduna

Bandits have killed three people and abducted 36 persons in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, Daily Trust report.

The attacks started on Monday, Feb. 14 at the Tudun Mare community, where one person was killed and six people abducted. On the same day, the bandits attacked another community called Afogo and abducted six people.

At Rimau village, two people were abducted, a serving councilor and acting village head. The councilor's 10-year-old son was killed by the bandits.

The following day, February 15, the bandits attacked Idon Hanya village and abducted 22 people.

Confirming the incidents, District Head of Kufana Titus Dauda, said the people in those communities were worried due to the attacks.

"The communities are worried because these attacks usually happened before 12 midnight and now 36 persons were kidnapped and three killed in the two days attacks," he said.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer ASP Mohammed Jalige promised to find out the details of the incidents.