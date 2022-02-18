South Africa Needs Extensive Legal Reforms to Make Dagga a Viable Crop, Say Activists

17 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Premier Oscar Mabuyane appoints an advisory panel to guide the development of the Eastern Cape's cannabis economy.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Thursday night during his State of the Province Address announced the appointment of an advisory panel to guide the development of the province's cannabis economy - but long-term advocates for legalising dagga in South Africa said extensive legal reforms are needed first.

This follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address that the regulatory framework will be streamlined to open up the cannabis economy in the country.

Ras Gareth Prince, who has been fighting for more than two decades for South Africa to decriminalise dagga, said the country needs extensive legal reform and proper public consultation with farmers and communities who grow the plants as well as a law that allows people to procure dagga from legal sources.

"Firstly, we want the President to talk about dagga. The plants that grow in the Transkei. He talks about hemp and medical cannabis. These are all plants that must be imported," Prince said.

Mabuyane said the cannabis industry (some farms have licences to grow medical cannabis) was one of the contributors to a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

