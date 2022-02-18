South Africa: Water and Sanitation Mismanagement in Ethekwini is a Growing Human Rights Crisis

analysis

The situation relating to the management and delivery of water and sanitation in eThekwini is a growing human rights crisis. The quality of life of hundreds of thousands of residents has become severely impaired and the situation is only getting worse.

Despite longstanding water issues in the far north and far south of eThekwini, the city is currently in crisis mode on all fronts. The constant issues with sewage on beaches and in waterways have also had a serious impact on the municipality's tourism and ecology.

In the light of meetings between the city's leadership and the National Department of Water and Sanitation, scheduled for later this week, there is an urgent need to speak frankly about what is happening in eThekwini.

Access to water has been so severely compromised in eThekwini that eThekwini consistently loses more than half of the billable water that it purchases from Umgeni Water. The latest statistic was a startling 54% of water lost to bursts and theft monthly. This sat at between 30% and 40% for the past 10 years, but is now out of control. This also has a significant impact...