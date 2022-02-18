Nigeria: Osinbajo, Fayemi Bid Obiano Farewell

18 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Willie Obiano will end his tenure as Anambra State governor on March 17.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and wished him well as his tenure winds down.

Mr Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, told State House correspondents that the vice president sent his good wishes to the governor at a virtual NEC meeting anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Obiano's tenure ends on March 17.

"Because today is the last attendance of NEC by the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, the Vice President, on behalf of the council, congratulated him for eight years of meritorious service to his state and also as a member of NEC.

"The vice president wished him well in his future endeavours whether it will be civic, political or any kind of future endeavours that he might get into; he wished him very well."

Mr Akande said Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Nigeria Governor's Forum Chairman, also bade Mr Obiano farewell.

"Similarly, the chairman of the governors forum also congratulated him and expressed similar sentiments,"

